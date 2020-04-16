Mr. Horace G. “Ed” Edmondson, Jr., age 95, of Rome, GA, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born in Cedartown, GA on February 19, 1925, the son of the late Horace and Theo Barrett Edmondson. He graduated from Cedartown High School in 1941 and Clemson University in 1948 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He served in the U. S. Merchant Marine from 1943 to 1946 as a licensed 3rd Engineer. He also served in the U. S. Army from 1948 to 1949 as an engine designer on a Ram Jet Rocket engine.

He was employed by General Electric for 38 years, serving in Schenectady, NY, Pittsfield, MA, and finally in Rome, GA from 1953 until retirement in 1986 as Plant Engineer.

Ed was a member of First United Methodist Church, where he attended the Martha Yeargan Sunday School Class and the Men’s Prayer Breakfast. He was a life time member of Clemson, SC Lodge #254 F. & A. M. and Cherokee Lodge #66 F. & A. M.

He received his Eagle Scout Badge in 1940 and served as a Volunteer Scouter for the past 65 years. He was awarded the “Heart of the Community” in 2014. He was a Silver Beaver recipient, was on the Sidney Dew Camp staff for 30 years, and attended six National Jamborees. His hobbies included golf, stamp collecting, and he excelled at woodcarving.

He was married to Gladys Douglas on June 18, 1950 and they celebrated 69 anniversaries with their four children and their families. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Catherine King (Mike), Elizabeth Edmondson, Samuel Edmondson (Eileen) and Andrew Edmondson (Andrea); his grandchildren, Philip B. King, Erin King, Clinton Edmondson, Morgan Edmondson, Grady Edmondson, and Cody Ward; one great grandson; his sister, Lanelle Edmondson Holloway.

In accordance with federal and state guidelines, all services will be private. Inurnment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedartown.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to First United Methodist Church or to the Northwest Georgia Council, Boy Scouts of America.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.