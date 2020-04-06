Mr. Clifford Albert Casey, age 83, of Aliceville, AL, and a former longtime resident of Rome, GA, passed away April 5, 2020.

Mr. Casey was born on January 29, 1937, to the late Taft Atlis Casey and Emma Baker Casey. He was a graduate of Model High School; member of North Rome Church of God. Mr. Casey was an insurance adjuster for Continental Insurance for several years. He enjoyed collecting coins and guns. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death in 1992 by his loving wife, Joyce Crane Casey, whom he married March 29, 1959; his sister Jo Casey Amerson.

Mr. Casey is survived by daughters and, Rhonda Casey Davis (Greg), of Spanish Fort, AL, and Ladonna Casey Lowe (Dr. Freddy) of Carrollton, AL; grandchildren, Jamie (Russell) Criswell, Jeremy (Maria) Davis, Whitney Lowe, Kristen Lowe and Shelby Lowe; six great-grandchildren; sister, Maxine Allen; brother Wayne Casey (Sue) and a host of nieces and nephews.

In compliance with CDC and State of Georgia guidelines, a private graveside will be held for Mr. Casey.

The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Clifford Albert Casey.