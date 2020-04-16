Mr. Charles Eugene “Gene” Warren, age 76 of Rome passed away Tuesday April 14, 2020 at his residence.

Gene was born March 30, 1944, in Floyd County a son of the late J.C. Warren, Sr. and Margaret Cooper Warren. He was a member of Little Flock Baptist Church, Oostanaula Masonic Lodge #113 F&AM and Yaarab Temple of Shirne. Gene was retired electrician with the IBEW Local Union #613 and was a member of Army National Guard. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Hayes Warren, brother: Bill Warren.

Survivors include, his children, Tony Warren, Rome; Jennifer Warren Earwood, Rome; brothers, Carlton (Linda) Warren, Jr. Tommy Warren, Steve Warren, grandchildren, Ashley (Daniel) Jackson, Samson Earwood, Taran Earwood, several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family may be contacted at the residence.

All funeral services will be private at this time keeping in accordance with state and federal guidelines concerning the Covid-19 Virus.

Parnick Jennings, Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.