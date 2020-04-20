Mr. Brandon Dwayne Cochran, age 33 of Summerville, passed away suddenly Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Redmond Regional Medical Center.

Brandon was born in Ft. Oglethorpe, Georgia on February 12, 1987, son of Terry Dwayne Cochran and Charlene Marie Brady Turnmire. He was a jack of all trades, but was employed as a painter and waterproofer. He loved having a good time and making people laugh and enjoyed fishing. Brandon was preceded in death by grandparents, Harold Leonard Cochran and Georgia Mae Cochran, uncle, PeeWee Cochran; stepfather, Dickie Turnmire; brother-in-law, Cody Seegar; and a cousin, Robert “Bubba” Cochran.

Brandon is survived by his daughter, Kelsey Nichole Cochran; mother, Charlene Turnmire, father, Terry Cochran; sisters, Kayla Brady(Jeff Goins), Tabitha Milam(Adam Milam) and Samantha Seegar(Greg Trammell); grandparents, Lavon and Linda Brady; Special Friend, Tracy Shaw; and a number of nieces and nephews that knew him as Uncle Bubba.

On Monday, April 20, 2020, Brandon will be carried to his residence at 816 Mahan Road at 1:00 P.M. where the family will have a celebration of life servce for him. He will remain at the residence until 4:00 P.M.

Following the celebration of life, Brandon will be cremated.

