Mr. Benjamin A. “Ben” Neal, age 88, of Rome, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at his residence.

Ben was born in Chattooga County, Georgia on January 14, 1932, son of the late Georgia Margaret New Neal and the late William Alvin Neal. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Lynch Neal, a daughter, Brenda Ann Neal, and six siblings.

Ben was a graduate of Armuchee High School, class of 1949. He was a Mason and Shriner for many years. Ben served our county in the U.S. Army. Prior to his retirement, he was an electrician with Central Electric.

Survivors include his sisters, Shelby (James) Davis, Rome, Mary Spector, Calhoun, Dorothy Carden, Adairsville; several nieces & nephews.

In accordance with federal and state guidelines, funeral services for Mr. Neal will be private. Interment will be in East View Cemetery with Dr. David Howard officiating.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.