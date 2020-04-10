Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston wishes to extend a sincere ‘thank you’ to Mohawk Industries here in Calhoun for their gracious donation of face shields to the Sheriff’s Office. The shields will be used by deputies as a protection against possible infection during the current public health crisis. Sheriff Ralston said, “I want to thank the fine people at Mohawk for their kind donation. The shields are much appreciated and will be put to good use. Mohawk is a wonderful community partner.”

Photo: Detective/Lieutenant Eddie Key, and Ms. Nikki Robinson of ‘Mohawk Industries’