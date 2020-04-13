Mary Christian Caldwell, age 24, of Cedartown, passed away suddenly Friday April 10th at the Redmond Regional Medical Center.

Mary was born December 25, 1995 in Floyd County, daughter of Pamela Angel Bishop and the late William Harvey Caldwell. She was a 2015 graduate of Rockmart High School where she was active in the Rockmart Yellow Jacket Band. Mary was a member of the Connect Ministry Church of Polk County.

She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Pamela and Richard Bishop, her daughter, Nevaeh Rose Adkison, her fiancé, Harlen Phillip Kelly, one sister, Allison “Rabbit” Roberson and her husband Daniel, stepsister, Jessica Lyall and stepbrother, Jonathan Bishop. Several cousins also survive.

Due to state and local regulations pertaining to Covid-19 the family will have a private graveside service.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to all their many family and friends for their expressions of love though this time of extreme grief.

You may send condolences to the family at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com

Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral services for Mary Christian Caldwell.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Mary Christian Caldwell please visit our Sympathy Store.