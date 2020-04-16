Margaret Moschak was born in Rome Georgia on March 1, 1926, daughter of the late Marvin L. Robinson and Mary E. Robinson. She was a remarkable southern lady, always kind and gentle in her demeanor. She was very organized and a perfectionist in many ways but mostly in the love of her baking. She was well known for her home-made cakes and pies but most notably her “Famous Chocolate Cake”. This was always a standing birthday cake request by her family and grandchildren.

Her real passion was her strong faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. Her Christian values were a role model for all of us to follow. Sundays were for church, family, and lunch followed by pecan pie.

Margaret was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She was known as “Mammot” by her grandchildren. Her husband of 70 years, John Moschak-better known as Pop, was the love of her life. They filled their days with long walks, church activities, traveling, and baby sitting for all the grandchildren. It was rare for them not to be seen together. As Margaret’s earthly life ended less than 3 weeks after John’s, we can all rest knowing that Mammot and Pop are together forever in heaven.

Margaret is survived by one daughter, Pamela Moschak King and her husband, Steve King, Sr.; two sons and daughters-in-law, Ron and Emma Moschak, and Brad and Beverly Moschak; Nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren along with a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends also survive.

In accordance with federal and state guidelines all services will be private.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to Alzheimer’ Association 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago Illinois 60601 or to the Claiborne at West Lake, 557 Fury’s Ferry Road Augusta, Georgia 30907.

