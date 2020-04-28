Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston extended a sincere ‘Thank You’ to Mannington Industries here in Calhoun today for their gracious donation of face shields to the Sheriff’s Office. The shields will be used by deputies as protection against possible infection during the current public health crisis. Sheriff Ralston said, “I’d like to thank all the great people at Mannington Industries for this kind donation. We appreciate the shields very much and we will put them to good use. Mannington Industries is a great community partner.”

Depicted, left-to-right: Jane Rierson of Mannington Industries, Deputy Sheriff Jarrod Powell and Corporal Cody Black, and Senior VP Michael Edwards of Mannington Industries