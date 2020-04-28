An elderly man was injured after he was ran over by a tractor in the field on Monday afternoon in Sand Rock.

According to reports, the incident took place at a location on County Road 49 near the Cherokee/DeKalb County line. Reports indicated that the tractor fell on the 74 year old male victim and then continued out of control in the field.

Floyd EMS, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office personnel and Sand Rock Firefighters were called to the scene.

No additional information was available concerning the man’s condition, although initial reports indicated he may have suffered injuries to the ribs and mid section. He was alert, conscious and talking to first responders.

From WEIS