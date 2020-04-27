“The venue for it all” slogan for the Forum River Center really will have a different meaning after a vote by Floyd County Commissioners this Tuesday.

Commissioners are expected to adopt a resolution that will designate the Forum as an annex to the courthouse.

Meaning that the Forum will now be used to conduct all types of court proceedings to aide with social distancing guidelines.

We have reached out to both County Commissioners and Safari for additional comment. There is no clear indication if the Forum could permanently become a “court house” or if this will only be temporary. Sources have told CVN that this has been a work in progress even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Safari, the group that manages the forum, is out of contract and is on and month to month basis running the facilty.

Recent changes at the Forum includes the departure of longtime manager Brent Poplin, who has overseen the facility for nearly two decades.

Commissioners will also discuss purchasing HVAC units for the Parks and Recreation authority.

A vote to purchase twelve digital in-car cameras and eighteen body cameras for the Floyd County Police Department in the amount of $102,429.

The meeting will be open to the public virtually through Facebook Live.

