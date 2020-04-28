While Georgia has been granted permission to open movie theatres under certain conditions, the movie theatre industry is also a national one. Until the majority of theatres in the U.S. are open and new wide release movies are available Village Theatres in Rome have decided to push its opening date out for a few more weeks.

“We all are very eager to open back up but the safety of our employees and patrons is what matters the most. When we do open up it will be with strict cleaning protocols. We will be practicing social distancing, meaning that our auditoriums will be seated at half of their capacity, and our employees will be retrained to the “New Norm” on how to perform their jobs,” said Robin Miller, VP of Operations.



Miller added, “So we are asking our patrons to please bear with us in these uncertain times and know that we will be open as soon as possible. Please keep check on our website romemovies.com for information on our reopening date.”