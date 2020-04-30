As some businesses begin to open slowly, the ReStore at Habitat for Humanity – Coosa Valley will begin accepting donations again. So for those of you who have recently taken time to sort and clean out the attic, the ReStore will be open Monday May 4 for drop off donations only. According to Executive Director, Betsy Allgood, the Affiliate has followed the guidelines issued through Habitat International regarding operations at the store and the office during the required Covid 19 quarantine. Donations of furniture and large appliances only can be dropped off at the back of the store location, 95 Three Rivers Drive, beginning May 4. Donations will be accepted next week between the hours of 10am through 4pm Monday – Friday.

The store will resume regular operating hours Tuesday May 12, opening at 9 am. The Store will be following CDC guidelines regarding cleaning, the wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing for both shoppers and staff.

The support of the community has been wonderful and appreciated during this unusual time. Financial support from our donors and some ReStore sales have continued via the affiliate’s Facebook page at habitatrestorerome. All home building and repair programs remain on hold until later, however planning for these projects continues. Volunteers for the next home build in South Rome are needed, and can complete a registration on the website at habitatcoosavalley.org by clicking the Volunteer tab.

Betsy Allgood stated, “Habitat will be ready to start building a new home when the health guidelines allow us to restart operations.”

Habitat for Humanity-Coosa Valley is affiliated with Habitat for Humanity International a non-profit housing organization working in local communities across all 50 states and in more than 70 countries around the world. Habitat’s vision is of a world where everyone has a decent place to live.