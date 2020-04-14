Colleges in Floyd County collectively received over $10 million from the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act.

According to the U.S. Department of Education at least half of the money will go directly to students in emergency aid.

Berry College has refunded almost $3 million to students for unused room and board and meal expenses.

Georgia Northwestern Technical College received about $3.18 million in aid. Of that, $1.6 million should go directly to students.

Georgia Highlands College received $4 million.

Shorter University received $1.2 million in aid.