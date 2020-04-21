Lisa Pamela McKinzie, age 62, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her residence.

Ms. McKinzie was born in Rome, Georgia on March 14, 1958, daughter of the late Lawrence Boatright and the late Ruby Watkins McClain. She was also preceded in death by her stepfather who raised her, David Glenn “Mac” McClain. Ms. McKinzie attended Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church. She was a graduate of West Georgia College.

Survivors include a son, Joseph “Jody” McKinzie (Ashley), Rome; two grandchildren, Lynlee McKinzie and Kulenn McKinzie; two sisters, Patricia Zboray, Durham, NC, and Teresa Johnston, Durham, NC; several nieces and nephews.

In accordance with her wishes, Ms. McKinzie will be cremated. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.

