In the midst of this unprecedented global pandemic, seemingly everything has changed. At Kellogg, we are embracing uncertainty and finding new ways to work so that we can continue to feed people and support our global community.

Dedicated front-line employees at our Rome plant are working every day to get food out the door – food you love, from brands you trust – during these uncertain times. We’ve taken steps to further ensure the health and safety of our employees who are making the food and making sure it gets to stores.

To thank our Kellogg family in Rome – as well as those individuals who deliver our foods, ensure shelves are stocked, and those with whom we work to feed people in need – we have created a special TV spot that celebrates their collective work to ensure people are fed in these unprecedented times. Please find the official news release here.

Kellogg is a proud member of the Rome community where, we make Rice Krispies Treats products and cereal bars.

To support global COVID-19 hunger relief efforts, Kellogg and its charitable funds have donated $7.5 million in food and funds, to date