Jean Espy Murphy, born July 1, 1935, passed away peacefully at a local hospital on April 7, 2020.

She graduated from Rome High School and went to work for Southern Bell as a telephone operator and office worker. She met and married her devoted husband Harold Murphy. They had 2 children. She became a homemaker and later was employed by Law Concrete for several years. In her past, she has been a seamstress, gardener, decorator, traveler, and avid reader. Although Jean had many interests and skills, homemaking seemed to be more her choice. When special holidays came, you would often find Jean in her kitchen making her famous peanut brittle and other sweet treats, which she shared with family and friends.

Jean served her Lord many years and turned her compassions to people in need with gift items and monetary donations. She was a dedicated witness, taking every opportunity to pass out tracts along the way and encourage the faint-hearted. She cheerfully gave her time, energy, and support to those in need. Her unique gift of encouragement helped turn so many lives around.

Jean built many lifelong friendships and relationships at Shorter Avenue Baptist Church for over 60 years. She taught a women’s Sunday school class for many years and sang in the church choir. Her current church membership was Fellowship Baptist Church in Rome.

Jean had a unique personality and never met a stranger. She enjoyed family gatherings, visiting with friends, and comforting the sick. Jean, your life, smile, and voice will be truly missed.

Mrs. Murphy is preceded in death by her parents, Clinton E. Espy and Ruby Stroud Espy, and her dear sister, Joan Espy Stewart.

Survivors include her husband, Harold R. Murphy, her son, Greg Murphy (Kathryn), her daughter, Marti Murphy Hughes (Harold), her sisters Carol Ayers and Linda McKibben (James) and her brother Tommy Espy (Sherry). She has many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Stanley Smith will conduct a private graveside service in compliance with the current state and federal guidelines. Interment will be at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date when it is safe for family and friends to gather together. Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Gideon Bible Society. Due to the current health crisis the family requests that no food be brought in at this time.