James Hunter Dickinson, age 23, of Rome, GA, passed away Saturday evening, April 11, 2020.

Hunter was born in Rome on March 22, 1997, son of Michelle Phillips Dickinson and James R. “Jimmy” Dickinson. He was a 2015 graduate of Rome High School and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He was millwright by trade, member of Millwright Local 1263, working for McAbee Construction. Hunter loved hunting, fishing, dancing, playing video games, singing and playing with his dog, Waylon. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Pete Waddell and Kenneth Phillips.

Hunter is survived by his parents, Michelle and Jimmy Dickinson of Silver Creek, GA; sister, Emma Ryleigh Dickinson; grandparents, Martha Waddell of Danielsville, GA, Robert Byron Dickinson of Cave Spring, GA, Sylvia Pledger of Cave Spring, Florence and Clifford Dollar of Bainbridge, GA; aunt and uncle, Chris and Lorie Johnson of Danielsville; cousins, Rebekah, Sarah and Grace Johnson of Danielsville. He is also survived by several great-aunts, uncles and cousins.

In compliance with CDC and State of Georgia Regulations, there will be a private graveside service for Hunter.

