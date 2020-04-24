James Glover Meeks, Jr. entered fully into the presence of His Lord and Savior on April 22, 2020. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him through a valiant battle with Parkinson’s Disease and ultimately gave him peace.

James was born July 23, 1932 in Floyd County, to the late, Mary Louise Bramlett Meeks Cambron and James Glover Meeks, Sr. He was a graduate of Boy’s High of Rome, GA, and Kennesaw State University. He earned a Juris Doctorate from Woodrow Wilson College of Law.

After graduating from high school, James served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War, earning the rank of Sergeant. He was proud to serve his country and always exhibited a strong sense of patriotism. He continued to serve as a charter member of the Jake Puryear detachment of the Marine Corps League where he was a past Commandant.

James was employed by Rome Paper Company for eighteen years. In 1967 he and his wife became owners and operators of Meeks Picture House where they designed and assembled custom framing. After earning his law degree in 1988, James entered private practice with the firm Meeks & Richardson Attorneys at Law. One of the most meaningful periods of his law career was when he served as Guardian ad Litem in the Juvenile Court System of Floyd County. James cherished every opportunity to make a positive difference in the lives of children.

James was an active member of North Broad Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher, and on numerous committees. He was a member of the Cherokee Lodge 66 F.&A.M., York Rite Bodies, and the Low 12 Club. James was a member of the State Bar of Georgia. He also enjoyed many years as a member of the Western Promenader’s Square Dancing Club where he and his wife formed some very special friendships.

James enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brothers and his son. He loved the outdoors and took his family on many camping trips including one across the country to California and back. He enjoyed woodworking; creating beautiful custom designed picture frames, toys for his grandchildren, and a set of unique post carolers he displayed in their yard each Christmas. His yard was an oasis of beauty as he worked tirelessly planting and caring for beautiful flowers and shrubs.

James’s main interest was his family. He devoted his life to providing a happy and enriching home for his beloved wife, children, and grandchildren. James invested himself in supporting their every interest, attending musical performances, sporting events, and recitals. He opened the world to them by taking them on trips to explore historical places and other cultures.

James was a Godly man with a passion for helping others. He never hesitated to do whatever he could to make a positive difference in the lives of family, friends, even strangers. His sense of integrity could never be questioned. Those who were fortunate enough to know James knew he could always be counted on to do what was right and show Christlike love to those around him.

James was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father, Hoyt Cambron; and his son, Joseph Glover Meeks. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Grace White Meeks; daughter, Vanessa Meeks Wilson and husband, Gary; grandchildren, Mary Kate Wilson Snider and husband, Nick; Zach Wilson; Casey Meeks Hughes and husband Cody; and Taylor Meeks. He is also survived by great grandchildren, Sadie Hughes and Charlie Meeks. Other survivors include brothers, Charles Meeks, Larry Meeks and wife Wanda, as well as several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Jake Puryear Detachment of the USMC League Scholarship fund, MCL 1020 Foundation, P.O. Box 2065, Rome, GA 30164, or North Broad Baptist Church, 1309 North Broad St. Rome, GA 30161.

Due to current health concerns, the family will hold a private graveside service. Arrangements by Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel.