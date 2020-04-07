On Monday, the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office released a report on a home invasion and stabbing incident that happened over the past weekend.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, deputies were dispatched to a Ballfield Road, Lyerly address regarding a civil issue that resulted in an assault. According to the report, when deputies arrived they spoke with Geneva Tidmore, who told the deputies that Cayla Burkhalter came inside the residence to speak with a male subject about a dog that they co-owned. At that time, two male subjects ran into the residence, uninvited and began to physically assault the male subject.

During the altercation, Ms. Tidmore’s elderly grandmother grabbed a broom and started hitting the two men that had come into the house uninvited. One of the men that was being hit with the broom stabbed the grandmother in the hand.

The argument over the dog apparently began when the male subject demanded that Burkhalter pay $150 for her part-ownership of the dog in question.

One of the intruders, identified as twenty-two-year-old Jacob Eric Reynolds, was charged with home invasion and aggravated assault. The other suspect that invaded the home is expected to face similar charges. The other suspect and the grandmother were both taken to the hospital due to lacerations they received during the altercation.

The incident is still be investigated, according to the report that was released on Monday.

