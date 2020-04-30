Cherokee County Deputies are searching for a missing person in the area of County Road 48 near Sand Rock. 54 year-old Dennis Max McKinney was reported missing this morning after walking off overnight from his residence. McKinney is 6’2″ 225lbs and bald. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants along with a coat and camo cap. The family is very concerned about his health. If you have any information please contact dispatch at 256-927-3939.
