For the safety and protection of our patients, Harbin Clinic is now offering HarbinCONNECT virtual visits to help patients receive the medical care they need without leaving their homes during the COVID-19 crisis.

HarbinCONNECT is a convenient option for secure phone or face-to-face video appointments with local board-certified physicians or nurse practitioners. Patients will receive a thorough evaluation as well as recommendtions for diagnosis and treatment including prescriptions as indicated.

“With HarbinCONNECT, we now offer patients appointments from the comfort of home as a solution for those seeking medical care during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Dr. Edward McBride, Chief Medical Officer at Harbin Clinic. “Harbin Clinic is taking steps to ensure the safety of our patients and reduce the risk of viral transmission. These virtual visits provide patients a safe and convenient option to meet with their primary, specialty or Immediate Care provider.”

To access the virtual video visit, patients will need access to a smart phone, tablet or computer with video and audio capability and a strong internet connection. To access the virtual phone visit, patients simply need a phone.

Patients will receive the same high quality care they have come to depend upon from Harbin Clinic physicians and Immediate Care providers. In some cases, Harbin Clinic physicians may determine that a patient’s condition requires additional in-person care and may recommend an in-office visit for further evaluation and treatment.

“We are always looking for ways to enhance our patient experience and provide truly connected, coordinated care,” added Dr. McBride. “Harbin Clinic utilizes a shared medical record across the ambulatory care setting and patients benefit from this coordinated approach to care. With HarbinCONNECT, we are building upon this connectivity and ensuring our patients’ care is uninterrupted during this unprecedented time for our community.”

To learn more about HarbinCONNECT, visit Harbinclinic.com/harbinconnect.