Gov Brian Kemp announced Monday that much of the state’s businesses will begin opening up the beginning of next week.

Kemp said that the reopening will be done in numerous phases and that the state will begin expanding testing soon.

Gov. Kemp stated that hospitals and healthcare professionals can resume elective surgery.

Gyms, bowling alleys, salons, and massage therapists will be allowed to open again beginning April 24.

However, Kemp said, those businesses would still not be operating under a “business as usual” mindset. Instead, the governor said reopening those businesses would allow them to manage inventory and payroll. Social distancing measures would also be strictly enforced with these businesses. These businesses will must screen employees for fever, enhance sanitation efforts, require the wearing of masks and gloves, keep people at a distance of 6 feet, encourage teleworking, and consider staggered shifts.

Restaurants and movie theaters can reopen Monday April 27th.

Businesses such as bars, entertainment and live performance areas will remain closed temporarily.

The state’s shelter in place will expire on April 30 but those that have underlying health conditions should remain sheltered until May 13.

Churches can also being to meet but with strict social distancing and other precautions.