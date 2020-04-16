To aid the Department of Public Health and the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), state agencies including the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) have been doing what they can to help public healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Georgia Northwestern Technical College was happy to do their part by utilizing the Commercial Truck Driving program to bring GEMA/HS provided hospital beds to Floyd Medical Center. According to Mark D’Alessio, TCSG executive director for Communications and PR, technical colleges around the state have pitched in to do their part in bringing relief to overwhelmed healthcare workers.