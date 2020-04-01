Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s (GNTC) Spring Commencement Ceremony has been rescheduled to August 11, at 7:00 p.m. at the Forum River Center in Rome.

The decision was made in accordance with Governor Brian Kemp’s Executive Order for GNTC to remain closed through the spring semester. Both spring and summer semester GNTC graduates will be invited to attend the ceremony.

“We want to recognize and celebrate our students’ successes; however, during these extraordinary times, we believe it is best to reschedule the graduation ceremony,” stated GNTC President Dr. Heidi Popham. “The safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff remains our top priority.”

Graduation letters will be emailed to GNTC’s spring and summer graduates at the end of May. Students should follow the instructions in the letter regarding the ceremony. For any questions about GNTC’s Spring Commencement Ceremony, please contact us at [email protected].

Georgia Northwestern Technical College provides quality workforce education to the citizens of Northwest Georgia. Students have the opportunity to earn an associate degree, diploma, or a certificate in business, health, industrial, or public service career paths. This past year, 12,454 people benefited from GNTC’s credit and noncredit programs. With an annual credit enrollment of 7,730 students, GNTC is the largest college in Northwest Georgia. GNTC has an additional enrollment of 4,724 people through adult education, continuing education, business and industry training, and Georgia Quick Start. For more information about GNTC, visit us at www.GNTC.edu. GNTC is a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia and an Equal Opportunity Institution.