Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS) an Amazon Company, recently announced its new round of AWS Educate Ambassadors including Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s (GNTC) own Dr. Dwight Watt, Computer Information Systems Technology instructor, who will serve a two year appointment.

According to their website, The AWS Educate Cloud Ambassador Program is for top-tier cloud educators who serve as ambassadors for AWS Educate. The program has a total of 432 overall ambassadors including the 224 appointed this year. The ambassadors hail from 45 different countries and 205 institutions.

“I am honored to be chosen as an AWS ambassador and to work alongside an international team of educators while also representing Georgia Northwestern Technical College,” said Watt. “As an ambassador I get to speak to various groups promoting the program and write articles and blogs promoting the program.”

AWS provides educational materials to schools and colleges which allows them to teach about the cloud and AWS, Watt said. The program also includes free credits for students to use the AWS program in learning.

GNTC is a member of both AWS Educate and an AWS Academy, according to Watt. AWS Academy is designed to prepare students for AWS certifications. Watt holds an AWS Cloud Practitioner certification and is an approved AWS Academy instructor. He also holds CompTIA Cloud+ and Cloud Essentials+ certifications.

Since May 2015, AWS Educate has provided over 500 institutions with access to cloud computing training, tools and technologies. The new AWS Educate capabilities are available to students in the United States, India, Singapore, South Korea, Japan and China at launch. To learn more about AWS Educate, visit: http://www.awseducate.com.

Georgia Northwestern Technical College provides quality workforce education to the citizens of Northwest Georgia. Students have the opportunity to earn an associate degree, diploma, or a certificate in business, health, industrial, or public service career paths. This past year, 12,454 people benefited from GNTC’s credit and noncredit programs. With an annual credit enrollment of 7,730 students, GNTC is the largest college in Northwest Georgia. GNTC has an additional enrollment of 4,724 people through adult education, continuing education, business and industry training, and Georgia Quick Start. For more information about GNTC, visit us at www.GNTC.edu. GNTC is a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia and an Equal Opportunity Institution.