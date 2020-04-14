In an effort to help students continue to reach their education goals during the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) will be hosting a Free Application Week Monday, April 20, through Friday, April 24, to help those who are seeking to enroll in the summer semester.

During Free Application Week, GNTC will waive the $25 application fee for all new applicants. The admissions deadline for the summer semester is April 28 and classes are scheduled to begin on May 18.

“We understand that many in our community are experiencing hardships during this crisis and waiving the application fee is just one of the many hurdles we are removing for our students,” said Selena Magnusson, vice president of Institutional Effectiveness and Student Success. “During the Free Application Week when you apply online your application fee will be waived.”

Another step GNTC is taking to help students during this time is streamlining the enrollment process by waiving the entrance exam for the summer semester. Georgia Northwestern Technical College, along with all other Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) colleges, is suspending the placement exam requirement for admission.

The suspension of the requirements for official high school or high school equivalency transcripts for admission allows applicants who wish to begin this summer the ability to continue their admission process. In the interim, students may submit unofficial transcripts until GNTC resumes normal business operations and will have the ability to submit official documents to the college without affecting their current enrollment.

Waiving the placement exam, ACCUPLACER, still provides GNTC the ability to use other placement methods already established to allow an applicant to continue the enrollment process. GNTC will continue to evaluate program readiness in a number of different ways to ensure student success.

Although GNTC’s campuses remain closed to public through spring semester, GNTC is open virtually and available through our call center at (866) 983-4682, Monday through Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. For more Information on applying for the summer semester visit us at www.gntc.edu and click “apply”. For questions about GNTC’s Free Application Week, contact the Office of Admissions at [email protected] or call (866) 983-4682.

Georgia Northwestern Technical College provides quality workforce education to the citizens of Northwest Georgia. Students have the opportunity to earn an associate degree, diploma, or a certificate in business, health, industrial, or public service career paths. This past year, 12,454 people benefited from GNTC’s credit and noncredit programs. With an annual credit enrollment of 7,730 students, GNTC is the largest college in Northwest Georgia. GNTC has an additional enrollment of 4,724 people through adult education, continuing education, business and industry training, and Georgia Quick Start. For more information about GNTC, visit us at www.GNTC.edu. GNTC is a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia and an Equal Opportunity Institution.