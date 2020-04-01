Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that he is issuing a statewide shelter-in-place order in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Kemp said that he will sign the order on Thursday and it would go into effect on Friday.

Kemp also ordered that all public schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year.

The governor said research shows that Georgia will reach peak hospital capacity in about three weeks.

Kemp said he will work with Dr. Kathleen Toomey, the director of the Department of Public Health, to work out the details of the order that he said would be ready by Thursday morning.