Voters in Georgia will now have another month to decide on their choice of candidates for this year’s primary. State officials postponed the May primary Thursday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The primary was originally supposed to take place on March 24 but was moved to May 19. Today, it was again moved, this time to June 9.

“Due to the Governor’s extension of the state of emergency through a time period that includes almost every day of in-person voting for an election on May 19, and after careful consideration, I am now comfortable exercising the authority vested in me by Georgia law to postpone the primary election until June 9,” said Secretary Raffensperger. “This decision allows our office and county election officials to continue to put in place contingency plans to ensure that voting can be safe and secure when in-person voting begins and prioritizes the health and safety of voters, county election officials, and poll workers.”

The voter registration deadline for the June 9 election will be May 11. Early voting will begin on May 18. Moving the primary election to June 9 will move the primary runoff to Aug. 11.