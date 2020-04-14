Northwest Georgians with symptoms of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), such as fever, dry cough, or shortness of breath, may receive free testing provided by public health.

The following people without symptoms may also be tested:

Healthcare workers, first responders, and other critical infrastructure workers that have been exposed to COVID-19

Residents of a long-term care facility or other group residential setting experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19

Call 706-802-5329 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday to be screened for testing.