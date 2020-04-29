Floyd Healthcare Foundation donated $350,000 to the hospital board Monday night to help pay for an upgrade to the Mobile Mammography Coach.

In 2018, Floyd’s Mobile Mammography Coach turned 10 years old and had traveled over 82,000 miles and provided more than 23,000 mammograms to women from all over Floyd’s service area.

After The Breast Center at Floyd added 3D mammography, the Floyd Healthcare Foundation Board of Directors wanted to be able to offer the same state-of-the-art technology to women who utilize the Mobile Mammography Coach.

Starting in the fall of 2018, the foundation launched a campaign to raise $500,000 for the upgrade. The remaining $350,000 was presented Monday. Adding 3D capability to the Mobile Mammography Coach was completed in 2019.

“Floyd Healthcare Foundation is proud to fund this vital upgrade that will help catch cancers earlier and save lives,” said Lauren Adams, Foundation Director.

Three-dimensional mammography gives radiologists the opportunity to see cancers that can hide behind dense breast tissue and gives them a better view of all breast tissue.

“Adding the 3D screening really allows us to provide the best imaging available on a vehicle that can get out into the community and reach many women who might not otherwise get a mammography,” said Aimee Griffin, Director of Imaging Services at Floyd and Director of The Breast Center at Floyd. “I really appreciate the foundation’s help in making this a reality.”

Floyd’s Mobile Mammography outreach program is designed to provide advanced services in breast health care conveniently accessible for all women in northwest Georgia. and northeast Alabama.

The bright green Mobile Mammography Coach is staffed by women clinicians who are specially trained in screening mammography.

Click on the following link to see a schedule for the Mobile Mammography Coach and how to make an appointment: https://www.floyd.org/classes-events/Pages/default.aspx?category=Mobile%20Mammography&location=

The Floyd Healthcare Foundation was created in 1979 and has worked tirelessly to raise private funds for the hospital and to support health-related programs in our community. It has provided $2 million for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and $1.5 million for the Stephen D. Smith Pediatric Center.

​The foundation is also raising funds to battle the COVID-19 pandemic in our community. Visit www.floyd.org/covid 19 ​fund​ to make a donation.​​