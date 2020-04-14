Clarice Cable has been named Interim Chief Financial Officer for Floyd.

Cable will oversee the organization’s growing operations of long-range planning, financial reporting, accounting, accounts payable, payroll and workforce analytics.

She joined Floyd Medical Center in 2007 as Director of Accounting. In 2013, she was named Controller of Floyd Healthcare Management Inc., which includes Floyd Medical Center, Polk Medical Center, Cherokee Medical Center and other associated facilities.

Cable has over 33 years of accounting experience with 18 of those years devoted specif-ically to health care. She received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Kentucky. She is an active member of the Georgia Healthcare Financial Management Association, as well as a past board member, and is also a member of the Seven Hills Rotary Club.

​“Clarice has been efficiently performing the duties of CFO for the last several months since the retirement of our previous CFO. I know that she will continue to help Floyd continue its mission of being the provider and employer of choice in our community,” said Kurt Stuenkel, Floyd President and CEO.