Work on the first-floor parking deck next to Floyd Medical Center continues as they are changing it to a facility that could house patients.

The facility is being built to house 200 beds in order to handle a “surge” of possible coronavirus patients.

The completion date is set for April 20.

Floyd has already converted over 25 beds at the former Kindred Hospital, as well as a 20 bed mobile unit in the parking lot of the hospital for coronavirus patients.