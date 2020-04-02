Floyd Medical Center CEO Kurt Stuenkel hosted a Facebook Live session this week to give an update on COVID-19 in the area. During the session he said that he expects a huge increase in numbers the coming weeks and will increase the space at the hospital needed for treatment.

Stuenkel said that Floyd is already using the former Kindred Hospital, 27 beds, and are in the works to create a temporary 20 bed unit in the parking lot.

He added that he is also looking to use the now-closed outpatient surgery center recovery room.

The Georgia National Guard arrived this week to assist the hospital as well.

Stuenkel said that while they are still totally unsure when the peek of the virus will hit he expects it to be in late April, early May.

You can view the entire Facebook Live update HERE.