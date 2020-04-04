In compliance with Executive Order 04.03.20.01, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office will be working with the Georgia State Patrol and other State agencies to ensure that the citizens of Floyd County are abiding by the order.



“The Sheriff’s Office is different from other law enforcement agencies, in that the power of the Sheriff comes from the Constitution of the State of Georgia. This gives us authority to take direction directly from the Governor’s Office and assist State agencies.” said Sheriff Tim Burkhalter.

“I will be deputizing several officers from the Floyd County Police Department and the Rome City Police Department so that we can work together to keep our county safe. These measures may not be popular in the eyes of some citizens, but they are necessary in order to protect the citizens of Floyd County. We want to take this opportunity to encourage everyone to abide by the Shelter in Place order and remain

at their homes unless it is to travel to/from work or for essential necessities i.e. groceries, medications, doctor appointments. Take this time to spend with your loved ones.”



Executive Order 04.03.20.01 gives Sheriff’s Offices of the State of Georgia authority to enforce the closure of businesses, establishments, corporations, non-profit corporations, or organizations in accordance with Executive Order 04.02.20.01. It is currently set to expire at 11:59 pm on April 13th, 2020 unless extended by further executive action.