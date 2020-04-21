In the summer of 2019, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office decided to make a change from the C.H.A.M.P.S. program. Sheriff Tim Burkhalter decided that it was time to develop our own program that we could tailor to the needs of our community. “The Georgia Sheriff’s Association

C.H.A.M.P.S. program is a great program, I just felt that there was a better way that we could use our resources and donations to help the children of Floyd County. When you use the C.H.A.M.P.S. program you have to follow their guidelines and material. Building our own program enables us to decide which areas we want to focus on in the curriculum.” said Sheriff Burkhalter.

“The feedback we received on our Turning Point program has been overwhelmingly positive.”

The Turning Point program runs for the length of the school term, beginning in September of each year and running through May of the following year. Our target audience for the program is children ages 11-14 and is generally taught in the seventh grade. One huge benefit of the Turning Point program is that it can be altered to reach students as young as six years old to the age of 18.

All lessons are presented through both verbal and audio-visual aides and also include hands-on activities to engage the students and encourage learning. Topics covered during the lessons include: Alcohol, Internet Safety, Prescription Drugs, Tobacco, and Marijuana, Child Abduction and Home Alone Safety, as well as several other subjects. Each lesson will last approximately 45 –60 minutes, however, adjustments can be made to accommodate the needs of the students.

Corporal Cody Waters is our Turning Point Program Coordinator. “I enjoy the opportunity to work with the children of Floyd County and to help them become aware of potential dangers that are out there. This is a very impressionable time in their lives, and to be able to come in and make a positive impact is a top priority.” said Corporal Waters.



For more information about our Turning Point program you can visit the website at www.fcsoturningpoint.com.