  • JASMINE THAI
  • 1800 REDMOND CIR NW ROME, GA 30165
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 87
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2020
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • LONGHORN STEAKS
  • 144 SHORTER AVE ROME, GA 30165
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2020
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • BUFFALO’S CAFE
  • 440 SHORTER AVE ROME, GA 30165
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2020
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • COMFORT SUITES OF ROME – BREAKFAST
  • 23 CHATEAU DR SE ROME, GA 30161
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2020
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • HAMPTON INN & SUITES OF ROME – BREAKFAST
  • 875 WEST 1ST ST NW ROME, GA 30161
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2020
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • DAIRY QUEEN BRAZIER – SHORTER
  • 1409 SHORTER AVE ROME, GA 30165
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 88
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2020
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • TACO BELL – TURNER MCCALL
  • 1802 TURNER MCCALL BOULEVARD BLVD ROME, GA 30161
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2020
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • DAIRY QUEEN
  • 879 SPIDERWEBB DR ROME, GA 30161
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2020
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • JACK’S FAMILY RESTAURANT
  • 2915 MARTHA BERRY HWY ROME, GA 30165
  • Phone Number:
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2020
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
  • BURGER KING
  • 2207 SHORTER AVENUE ROME, GA 30161
  • Phone Number: (678) 644-1988
  • Permit Type: FS
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 03-30-2020
  • For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316