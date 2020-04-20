- J DUBS DELI
- 3082 CAVE SPRINGS RD ROME, GA 30161
- Phone Number: (706) 584-7059
- Permit Type: FS
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 04-07-2020
- For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
- JASMINE THAI
- 1800 REDMOND CIR NW ROME, GA 30165
- Phone Number:
- Permit Type: FS
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 04-02-2020
- For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
- LONGHORN STEAKS
- 144 SHORTER AVE ROME, GA 30165
- Phone Number:
- Permit Type: FS
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2020
- For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
- BUFFALO’S CAFE
- 440 SHORTER AVE ROME, GA 30165
- Phone Number:
- Permit Type: FS
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2020
- For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
- COMFORT SUITES OF ROME – BREAKFAST
- 23 CHATEAU DR SE ROME, GA 30161
- Phone Number:
- Permit Type: FS
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2020
- For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316
- HAMPTON INN & SUITES OF ROME – BREAKFAST
- 875 WEST 1ST ST NW ROME, GA 30161
- Phone Number:
- Permit Type: FS
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 04-01-2020
- For More Information Call: (706) 295-6316