Florence Brooks “Flo” Anthony, age 61, of Rome, GA, passed away Thursday evening, April 23, 2020, following an extended illness.

Flo was born in Miami, FL, on November 22, 1958, daughter of the late William Wright “Bill” Brooks, Sr. and Lorraine Justice Brooks. She had been a resident of Rome and Floyd County the greater part of her life and received her Bachelor’s Degree from Berry College. Flor taught at several local schools including West Central Elementary, Cass Middle School and Darlington School. She enjoyed music, riding horses and her dogs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Bill Brooks, Jr., and Freddie Brooks.

Flo is survived by two daughters and their father, Rebecca Brooke Anthony of Kearney, MO, and Rachel Turner, and Izaak Anthony, both of Rome; two grandchildren, Adam Selman and Vivienne Turner; one brother, Donald Brooks of Powder Springs, GA. Several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends also survive.

In keeping with Flo’s wishes she has been cremated.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Florence Brooks “Flo” Anthony.