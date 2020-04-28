Dean of Student Life Brant Evans has been named head cross country coach at Darlington School.

“I am very excited that Brant Evans will be our cross country coach this fall,” said Athletic Director Eddie Guth. “His love of Darlington, the student-athletes, and his love of cross country will be great for the program. His excitement and eagerness to get started working with his team is amazing.”

Evans came to Darlington in 2008 and teaches AP government courses in addition to his role in the Student Life Office. He holds a B.A. in History and an M.Ed. in Social Sciences from the University of Georgia. His wife, Ashley, teaches Spanish in the Pre-K to 8 division, and they have one son, Sam.



“I began as an assistant cross country coach at Darlington in the fall of 2016,” said Evans. “I had always run to stay in shape, but never competitively outside of benefit 5k races. I quickly came to love the camaraderie built in the difficult training, as well as finding ways to challenge both the team and individuals to push themselves beyond what they believed to be their limits. It even challenged me to push my own limits, and I have now completed two half-marathons and hope to complete a full marathon someday soon.”

During his tenure at Darlngton, Evans has also served as an assistant football coach for six years and baseball coach for 10 years.

“These experiences have taught me valuable lessons in team-building and leadership from some excellent coaches,” said Evans. “I am thrilled to take on this challenge because I know that we have an amazing group of kids in the program, and I have a knowledgeable and supportive staff that want to see our student-athletes find success as individuals and as a team. It is humbling to lead a program with such tradition, and we look forward to continuing that tradition and adding a few touches of our own.”