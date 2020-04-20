Elsie “Polly” Steele, age 91 of Calhoun and formerly of Stone Mountain died at her home on Sunday, April 19 following an extended illness.

She was born in Oconee County, South Carolina, October 13, 1928, a daughter of the late Francis and Mae McAllister. She had made her home in Calhoun with her daughter, Cindy since January 2020.

Polly is survived by her husband, Guy C. Steele of Calhoun; one daughter, Cindy Steele Tucker of Calhoun; one son, Stephen C. Steele of Marietta; 5 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.

A family graveside committal service will be conducted at 4:00 PM, Tuesday, April 21 in Fain Cemetery.

Thomas Funeral Home has charge of arrangements for the services of

Elsie “Polly” Steele.