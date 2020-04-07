After a “spirited debate” on Monday with Rome City Commissioners a temporary homeless shelter will be established near the East Rome Bypass on Kingston Highway.

The shelter was approved as a way to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The decision on the location came after commissioners failed to compromise over a shelter being placed at the Fielder Center in East Rome and another one for women and children in a building belonging to Legacy Church.

The location, which is the former site of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, on Kingston Highway belongs to John Cowan and he offered to allow the city to use his building to help rent free, with $400 a month for utilities.

The shelter is expected to open next week and will be open for 90 days.