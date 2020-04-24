At approximately 6 p.m. this evening, deputy sheriffs and other public safety officials were dispatched to a private residence on Big Springs Road in the Dews Pond community in response to a report of a missing (pre-teen)child. Several deputies, along with Gordon County Fire / Rescue Personnel, began searching a large area consisting of wooded tracts and residential areas. The child was located approximately 2 hours later, just as darkness was falling. The child did not appear to have been injured, but was being checked by emergency medical technicians. Investigating officers believe that the child left alone and on foot.

Sheriff Ralston said, “Many thanks to all of the public safety officials for their rapid response to this event. We are very thankful that the situation was resolved quickly and the child safely returned home.”