In accordance with current recommendations, please make note of the below changes to Chamber events and operations. The Chamber will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and send out future updates and changes through our email, website, and social media channels as more information becomes available.

Event Postponements & Cancellations

Monday, April 13 – Governmental Affairs Meeting – Postponed

Thursday, April 16 – Business After Hours @ Sage Cottage Inn – Cancelled

Tuesday, April 21 – Leadership Bartow Graduation – Cancelled

Monday, April 27 – Friday, May 1 – Manufacturers Appreciation Week – Postponed

Thursday, May 7 – Adairsville Eggs & Issues Breakfast – Cancelled

Tuesday, May 12 – Quarterly Luncheon – Postponed

Friday, May 29 – Partnership Expo – Cancelled

Chamber Office Update

The Cartersville-Bartow Chamber office will be closed to the public until further notice. Visitors will not be allowed access during this time.

At this time, the Chamber staff will continue to serve our members and will remain accessible via phone and email. View the Chamber staff web page for contact information.

Use of our meeting rooms, including the Georgia Power Board Room and Anheuser-Busch Community Room, has been suspended until further notice.

The weekly community events newsletter has been suspended until further notice to encourage social distancing among the public.

For general inquiries, please contact us at 770-382-1466 or [email protected].