The Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism announces a call for nominations for the 2020 Superstars of Service Awards. The award program honors employees in Rome and Floyd County in the local hospitality and service industry who go above and beyond normal expectations.



Individuals who many not work in the hospitality industry, but volunteer their time to support tourism initiatives or projects may also be nominated.

Members of the Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism Board will select winners based on nominations received by 11:59 p.m. on April 26, 2020. Winners will receive a prize package, a trophy and local recognition.



“The goal of this program is to recognize individuals in all areas of service who consistently create a perfectly positive experience for locals and visitors. The public is encouraged to nominate someone who displays the southern hospitality our community is so well known for.



To nominate an outstanding individual for the award, fill out the online nomination form online at RomeGeorgia.org/Superstar or mail-in a nomination. A full list of individuals who have previously received the award are provided on the web page.

For mail-in nominations, please provide the following: nominee’s name, job title, and employer. Describe the exceptional service that the person you are nominating provided. Include your name, phone number and the city where you reside. Mail the written or typed nomination to the Georgia’s Rome Tourism Office: 402 Civic Center Drive, Rome, GA, 30161.

The Superstars of Service program was launched in 2011 to recognize individuals in all areas of service who display exceptional customer relations and care. The Rome-Floyd community is known for providing excellent hospitality which is essential to our industry.