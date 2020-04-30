Former Atlanta businessman Bob Grigsby went to the Rome City Commission’s Development Committee this week proposing a project that could potentially lead to the creation of numerous businesses and jobs for locals.

The project dubbed “Rome Around” is seeking an Appalachian Regional Commission Grant of $761,259 that would work with local colleges and medical community to create a “business incubator and accelerator”.

The nonprofit entity would be developed in the River District near West Third Street and Fifth Avenue.

Grigsby said that the plan would be to incubate small businesses that could create 5, 10, 15 or 20 jobs each. He added that the idea is to keep the next generation of college minds in Rome and to attract young professionals to the area.

Already both Georgia Highlands College and Berry College have committed to participate.

The plan would not be to move a job from another city, but rather to create new businesses locally.

Currently, Grigsby has over two acres and eight buildings in the River District under contract.

The committee did not take any formal action during the proposal this week,