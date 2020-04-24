Brenda Joyce Long Gallman, age 71 of Adairsville, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at her residence.

Brenda was born on August 23, 1948 in Calhoun, GA to the late R.C. Long and Betty Parris Long. In addition to her parents, Brenda was also preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Childers. She was a member of East Calhoun Church of God and sang in a gospel group for over 30 years.

Brenda is survived by: two daughters, Misty McClure and Christy Stewart; brother, Gary Long and his fiancé Teskola Swims; two sisters, Jean Cline and her husband Ben and Hilda Fowler; half-sister, Marsha Mitchell; nieces, Brook Ramsey, Tanya Nesbitt, Angle Nesbitt and Tiffany Couch; nephews, Jamie Long, Chad Cline, Grant Nesbitt, Kelley Nesbitt and Shawn Cline; and special caregiver, Ashley Dress.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the family has chosen not have services during this time. .

