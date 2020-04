According to Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier, the body of a man was found dead by two kayakers in Dry Creek near Seab Green Road earlier this week.

Brazier said that the body was that of a man in his late 50’s.

It appeared that the body had been in the water for nearly two weeks.

His body has since been sent to the GBI crime lab to determine the cause of death.

