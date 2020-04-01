Berry College is one of the 50 Most Inspired College Campuses in the United States according to Great Value Colleges.

An inspiring college campus is one whose design is creative in that it produces an environment that facilitates academic achievement, makes studying and finding a career easier and balances aesthetics with practicality. To find eligible colleges for this ranking, Great Value Colleges studied articles that recognize beautiful college campuses with impressive and innovative architecture.

Great Value Colleges prioritized the final rankings based on evidence that show college campus designs have led to increased student achievement, have made studying and living easier and that students love the campus’s infrastructure.

Berry was ranked 22nd out of all eligible colleges in the United States. Berry’s campus and architecture has also been recognized by many publications including Travel Channel, Architectural Digest, USA Today Travel, MSN and more.

To view the Great Value Colleges Top 50 Most Inspired College Campuses article, visit https://www.greatvaluecolleges.net/inspiring-campuses/.

