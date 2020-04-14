Berry College has been honored with 2019 Tree Campus USA® recognition by the Arbor Day Foundation for its commitment to effective urban forest management.

“Tree Campuses and their students set examples for not only their student bodies but the surrounding communities showcasing how trees create a healthier environment,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Because of Berry College’s participation air will be purer, water cleaner and your students and faculty will be surrounded by the shade and beauty the trees provide.”

The Tree Campus USA program honors colleges and universities for effective campus forest management and for engaging staff and students in conservation goals. Berry achieved the title by meeting Tree Campus USA’s five standards, which include maintaining a tree advisory committee, a campus tree-care plan, dedicated annual expenditures for its campus tree program, an Arbor Day observance and student service-learning project. Currently there are 385 campuses across the United States with this recognition.

“Being awarded the designation of Tree Campus USA for seven consecutive years recognizes the efforts of many (administration, staff, and students) to cultivate and care for the trees on campus,” said Berry Director of Environmental Compliance and Sustainability Eddie Elsberry. “The campus has always been recognized for its beauty, and the canopy of large monarch trees overhead is a major component of that beauty. Trees are a natural resource that creates cleaner air and reduces temperatures, pollution, storm water runoff, and erosion all through their natural systems and structure. Research has also shown trees reduce stress and can even boost academic performance.” The Arbor Day Foundation has helped campuses throughout the country plant thousands of trees, and Tree Campus USA colleges and universities invested more than $51 million in campus forest management last year. This work directly supports the Arbor Day Foundation’s Time for Trees initiative — an unprecedented effort to plant 100 million trees in forests and communities and inspire 5 million tree planters by 2022. Last year, Tree Campus USA schools have collectively planted 34,515 trees and engaged 33,432 tree planters — helping us work toward these critical goals.

